KARACHI - Vowing indiscriminate action against the encroachers here on Tuesday, Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said more than 900 illegal structures had been demolished during the ongoing drive in the province so far.

Talking to the media soon after paying a surprise visit to Civic Centre at the office of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), the minister warned encroachers that those who would be found guilty would be proceeded against under the SBCA rules and regulations.

“Earlier, First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered by the SBCA officers under section 118, which did not prove so effective,” the minister admitted.

Nasir also called for taking a stern action against those builders who looted millions of rupees from the innocent people.

He assured the affected people that their amounts would be refunded to them.

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said from now onwards people could register their complaints regarding illegal encroachments on the helpline no 1093.

Earlier during his surprise visit to the Civic Centre, Nasir directed the SBCA officials to constitute an overseas committee, comprising of honest and professional people from the civil society.

Naqvi obstructs anti-encroachment drive:

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Tuesday stopped the anti-encroachment squad from demolishing a building in the city, insisting that action be taken first against the officials who authorized construction of the building.

Addressing a presser at the demolition site of Royal Park Apartment, the PTI leader said that he knew that the Supreme Court (SC) had given orders for the removal of encroachments from the city, but said that if the structures were to be bulldozed, then action should be taken against those officials first who gave a green signal to their construction.

“People had purchased these plots after confirming it from the SBCA that their plans had been approved,” he said, and demanded action against the SBCA officials who allowed the construction.