LAHORE - Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister Office today. Matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and extending cooperation in different sectors also came under discussion. Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to Coronavirus in Iran.

“Our sympathies are with the Iranian brothers and sisters and hopefully situation will improve in Iran being developed due to spread of Coronavirus,” he added.

Pakistan and Iran held exemplary and amicable brotherly relations and were tied in relationship of mutual love since years. Relationships between Pakistan and Iran were further improving with the passage of time, he maintained. Scope of excellent relationship exists between Pakistan and Iran in tourism and culture sectors.

“Punjab government has undertaken exemplary steps for promoting tourism and we are also developing many other areas with regard to tourism,” he stated. Promotion of tourism would prove to be effective in enhancing cordial relationships between the two brotherly countries, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Iranian Ambassador also invited Chief Minister to visit Iran and further stated that Pakistan and Iran were tied in religious, cultural and historical relations. Both the countries always stood by each other in difficult times. Iran desired to further promote relations in different sectors with the Punjab government. With the promotion of cultural activities, relationships between the two countries would also enhance, Iranian Ambassador concluded. Muhammad Reza Nazeri Consul General of Iran, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM, CEO PBIT and other concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

CM CONDOLES DEATH

OF NAIMATULLAH KHAN

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of Naimatullah Khan, former Nazim Karachi and JI leader. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.