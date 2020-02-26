Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi says Pakistan Navy is ever ready to respond to any aggression.
He was speaking during a visit to command center of Exercise Seaspark 2020 in Karachi on Wednesday.
The purpose of the visit was to review operational preparedness and operational plans of the coastal command.
The Naval Chief was briefed about operational activities during Exercise Seaspark and installation of assets.