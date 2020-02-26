Share:

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that biased Indian Prime Minister Narandra Modi has committed genocide of Muslims in India and of Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir. He said that three times Prime Minister of Pakistan indulged into corruption, money laundering and drenched the country under the burden of debts.

The provincial minister expressed these views while addressing on the Kashmir Day seminar at Government College University, on Wednesday. Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Iman, VC GCU Dr. Asghar Zaidi, faculty members, teachers and a large number of students were also present in the seminar.

Mian Aslam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani government and the whole nation standby our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue at UN Forum with full vigour and zeal, he added.

He said that former Chairman Kashmir Committee Maulana enjoyed all the perks and privileges but practically did nothing for raising Kashmir issue at international level. Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has rendered numerous services for Pakistan, he maintained.

The provincial minister said that our previous rulers bluffed with the nation and practically did not do anything substantial. Owing to this Pakistan became economically distressed. We live and die with Pakistan and will collectively make it stand on its feet, he concluded.