LAHORE - Pebble Breaker and The PBG Risala won the opening matches of the Zameen National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2020 played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Pebble Breaker thumped Remounts 13-4. From Pebble Breaker, Juan Cruz Losada smashed superb six goals while Bilal Haye hit a quartet, Sardar Mohsin Khosa a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana one goal. From Remounts, Julio Alberto slammed in all the four goals.

Pebble Breaker dominated the match right from the word go as Juan Cruz Losada fired in consecuative four goals to give his side 4-0 lead which was further enhanced to 5-0 by Ahmed Ali Tiwana. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Julio Alberto scored one to reduce the margin to 5-1. Remounts added one more goal in their tally to make it 5-2. After that, Pebble Breaker banged in a brace through Bilal Haye to stretch their lead to 7-2.

The third chukker saw both the sides converting two goals each to make it 9-4. In the fourth chukker, both the goals were scored by Pebble Breaker – one each by Losada and Bilal – to further strengthen their lead to 11-4. Mohsin Khosa and Bilal contributed with one goal each to guide their side to a healthy 13-4 victory.

In the second match of the day, The PBG Risala outpaced Olympia/Technimen by 14-6. From PBG, Nicholas A Recaite emerged as top scorer as he smashed in superb seven goals while Raja Mikael Sami hammered four goals, Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed two and Col Rabnawaz Tiwana struck one goal. From Olympia/Technimen, Hissam Ali Hyder, Hashim Kamal Agha and Abdul Rehman Monnoo thrashed in two goals each.

The highly-charged first chukker saw both PBG Risala displaying tremendous polo skills and hammered fabulous five goals against one goal by Olympia to gain a healthy 5-1 lead. The second chukker was evenly poised as one goal each was converted by both the sides to make it 6-2. PBG maintained their supremacy in the third chukker by hitting two goals against one by Olympia to make it 8-3. The fourth chukker saw PBG converting three against two by Olympia to make it 11-5. In the fifth and last chukker, PBG hammered three more goal and Olympia one as PBG won the encounter 14-6.