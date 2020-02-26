Share:

ISLAMABAD - Assuring full support and facilitation to the investors, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan is a land of unlimited opportunities with significant youth bulge and offers ideal opportunities in various sectors.

The prime minister stated this while talking a delegation of foreign investors led by Matthew Vogei, Head of Strategist FIM Partners, who called on him at the PM Office here.

The prime minister said that the previous year was challenging in terms of stabilizing the economy. After achieving stabilization, our focus is now towards socio-economic growth, the prime minister stated.

On the economic front, he said, Pakistan has now been acknowledged by the international investment community as an attractive destination for business and long-term investment.

Highlighting that Pakistan has climbed up 28 places in the World Bank’s recent Ease of Doing Business Report; the prime minister stated that Pakistan is a land of unlimited opportunities with significant youth bulge, and offers ideal opportunities in various sectors.

He said that the Government is focusing on skill development for employment generation which would in turn help in alleviating poverty. The prime minister highlighted the scope and benefits of the flagship “Ehsaas” Program for the marginalized segments of society and said that the poor and neglected segments of society have started reaping the benefits under the program.

The members of the delegation expressed keen interest in long term fiscal investment in Pakistan.

They appreciated the investor friendly policies of the present government that have enhanced the confidence of the foreign investors for investing in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy. The investors observed that there is an immense potential for return on investment for foreign investors in Pakistan.

They lauded the prime minister’s vision of digital Pakistan and said that under the leadership of the prime minister, Pakistan has embarked upon the development path.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank Syed Reza Baqir were also present during the meeting.