Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community to act now to save the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and 200 million Indian Muslims from the racist ideology of Indian leadership.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, he said a Nazi inspired RSS ideology has taken over a nuclear armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.

Referring to his address of the UN General Assembly last year, the Prime Minister said once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed gets worse. He said situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the beginning and now Muslims in India are being targeted.

The Prime Minister said minorities in Pakistan are equal citizens. He said anyone targeting our non- Muslim citizens or their places of worships will be dealt with strictly.