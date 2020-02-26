Share:

BADIN - Police’s crackdown against the drug peddlers continues in the city on the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi.

In this connection, a police team, led by SHO Muhammad Anwar Leghari, during snap checking on Badin -Hyderabad road on Tuesday, recovered 25200 Safina ghutkas hidden in a Mehran car bearing No plate: AFC-182 and arrested the suspect.

During initial interrogation, Qamar Zaman, son of Qalandar Bux Khoso, resident of Pangrio, said he was a police inspector and posted at Tando Muhammad Khan district. He added he was involved in the sale of Safina ghutka for a long time.

Police have lodged the FIR against Zaman under sections J-337, 269 & 270, and started the investigation.