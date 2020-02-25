Share:

ISLAMABAD - The high-ups of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have started a process to appoint well-reputed officials on revenue posts i.e. Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris.

Sources informed that the process has been launched after failing to appoint honest officers on aforementioned positions in previous years. Most likely, the officials would be brought on deputation in Capital Development Authority from other departments.

The management has also decided not to appoint any official who had previously served on the positions and earned a bad repute.

These positions are the part of CDA’s Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, which is mandated to oversee the acquisition process and compensations paid to the land affectees during sectors development.

Last week, the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed had also reverted orders of the posting of a naib tehsildar as well, who was given dual charge in the authority besides having corruption charges upon him.

When contacted, the CDA’s spokesperson Syed Safdar Ali said that he does not have exact status of the process.

However, he assured that whenever the officials would be appointed they will be well reputed and it will be ensured that old officials having corruption charges would not be appointed on these important positions.