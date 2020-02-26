Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3334.469 million.

These schemes have been approved in the 37th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Upgradation of Thalassemia Unit & Bone Marrow Transplant Centre at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 1,173.061 million, Provision of Essential Missing Equipment for Strengthening of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, Wazirabad at the cost of Rs. 704.208 million, Solarization of Basic Health Units (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs. 449.400 million, Solarization of Basic Health Units (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs. 647.467 million and Promotion of Fruits Production in Punjab Through Provision of Certified Plants at the cost of Rs. 360.333 million.