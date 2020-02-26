Share:

Court orders registration of case against Murray College principal

Sialkot (Staff Reporter): A sessions court has ordered Rangpura Police to register a case against Principal Murray College Sialkot and eight others under offence of harassment. In the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Khurshid Khawaja, an English lecturer of Murray College Qaiser Razzaq had filed a case stating he was residing at Church of Scott’s compound in Murray College on rent basis. However on January 18, the said lecturer along with his wife was intercepted by college Principal Javed Akhtar Billa. The principal was accompanied by lecturer Ashfaque Gujjar. The principal allegedly called security guards and threatened Qaiser of dire consequences. He asked Qaiser to leave the residence immediately on gunpoint or face consequences. After completion of proceedings and lawyers arguments, the judge directed Rangpura Police to register a case against principal and eight others under offence of harassment.

Islamic Shariah laws guarantee to peace, says Khabeer Azad

MULTAN (APP): Khateeb Badhshahi Mosque Lahore and Central Chairman of the Majlis Ulema Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad has said Islamic Shariah laws incorporated in constitution guarantee peace, stability and development of the country. These rights included as enjoying equal status, right to hold social, political and economic activities with practicing religious rituals under one’s own belief and desires. He was addressing Paigham-e- Pakistan Peace Conference organised at Baldia Hall Khanewal by local Majlis Ulema Pakistan here Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and DPO Faisal Shahzad among large number of people hailing from different schools of thoughts arrived to attend the ceremony. He further said that protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country required a collective effort to be made from all segments of the society. He said Paigham-e- Pakistan had played vital part for nurturing brotherhood, love and tolerance among Muslims. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and DPO Faisal Shahzad said the peace conference had delivered good message among people to survive peacefully after adhering to great teachings of Islam. Maulana Shah Alam Hazarvi ,Maulana Mufti Hamid Hassan, Maulana Fateh Mohammad Hamdi, Maulana Mohammad Afzal Abbas , Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Luqman Hanbali, Maulana Abdullah Sialvi and others also addressed on the occasion.