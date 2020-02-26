Share:

47 ‘criminals’ arrested

FAISALABAD (APP): The police arrested 47 alleged criminals including 16 proclaimed offenders in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours. Police spokesman Amir Waheed said on Tuesday the police also recovered 14 pistols, six guns, three rifles, two Kalashnikovs, 8.191-kilogram charas and 228 litres of liquor from them.

Girl assaulted

in Kasur

Kasur (Online): A girl has been sexually abused by three persons through blackmailing in Kasur district of Punjab. According to media reports, a girl Sana who is a student of class 10th was sexually abused by accused Javed and his two accomplices. Case was registered on victim father report. According to media reports, accused sexually abused the girl by blackmailing her for three month. Police have arrested one accused and are hunting for other two members.

2 cops arrested with drugs

FAISALABAD (APP): Jhang Bazaar police arrested two constables on charge of drug-trafficking on Tuesday. A police spokesman said that Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Majid conducted a raid in Baowala and held a police constable Maratab and his abettor constable Arshad trafficking drugs. The police also recovered 1.066-kg charas from them.

and sent them behind the bars.