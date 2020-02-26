Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Director School Education Deedar Hussain Jalbani has said that teachers, including principals and headmasters, have an important role to play in the development of their schools and imparting quality education to students.

He also stressed the need for making arrangements for extra-curricular activities in schools so that the students could further excel in studies.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day scientific exhibition, flower show and subjective quiz competition held here at the premises of Government Boys Higher Secondary School Bhansingh Abad on Tuesday.

Education department officers, teachers, students and their parents attended the function.

Jalbani, on the occasion, expressed his happiness over the arrangements made by the school management for the three-day event such as the steps taken for beautification of the school.

Deputy Director School Education Chandomal Rasami, principal of the school Professor Asif Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the chief guest and other guests went round different parts of the school, including its laboratory and inspected the arrangements made for the event.

The students are taking part in the flower show, science exhibition and subjective quiz competition.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates, trophies and shields among the best performing students besides teachers and school staff.