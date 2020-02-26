Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan national women’s team will begin their journey in the all-important ICC Women’s T20 World Cup today (Wednesday) against the West Indies Women in Canberra. Under the captaincy of Bismah Maroof, who will be leading the side in a world event for the first time, Pakistan will be eying to secure a semi-final berth for the first time. Since the last ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018, Pakistan have featured in 14 T2oIs. They have won six matches, lost seven and one of them ended in a tie - the second of the three-T20Is in Karachi, which the West Indies won in Super Over. Pakistan are drawn in Group B and, after their tournament opener tomorrow, they will take on England women (28 February) also in Canberra, and South Africa women and Thailand women (1 and 3 March respectively) in Sydney in the ten-team event, which will feature 23 matches, including the final on the international women’s day (Sunday, 8 March) across 17 days. Pakistan’s 15-member squad boasts an exciting blend of young and senior players. On the back of her extraordinary run in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 which saw her accumulate 292 runs, including a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 58.40, Anam Amin said: “My target is to help Pakistan make history by qualifying for the semi-finals. “I am very excited for this World Cup and my aim is to deliver to the best of my abilities and be amongst the top 10 bowlers. “I have been passionate about cricket since my childhood and I used to play tape-ball cricket with boys in the streets. Initially, I faced opposition by my mother on the prospect of taking cricket as a profession. But, I got a lot of support from my father and grandfather. As soon as I broke into the national side, my mother not only accepted me as a cricketer but she now tells me to pick at least two to three wickets every match.”