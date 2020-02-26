Share:

SIALKOT/FAISALABAD-Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain sized six truckloads carrying dead chicken during a raid near Daska on Tuesday.

The AC said, “These dead chickens were being supplied to the local markets for sale by an accused poultry-trader Ejaz”. Later, the AC Daska raided a fake unhygienic cooking oil manufacturing factory in village Jessarwala. Police arrested three accused while preparing unhygienic cooking oil from the remains of the dead chickens in the factory.

AC sealed the factory and the accused were arrested after registration of a case against them.

2 Holy Kaaba key-holders to visit SCCI on Feb 28

Two key-holders of Holy Kaaba -- Shaikh Dr Saleh Zainul Abidin Al-Shaibi and Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi -- will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday, Feb 28, 2020. SCCI Departmental Committee on Religious Affairs Chairman Mian Mohsin Gull told the media that the visiting dignitaries will address a meeting at the SCCI and all necessary arrangements had been made in this regard.

These dignitaries belong to the family of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Banu Hashim tribe. They will deliver Juma sermon at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot.

Woman electrocuted

A woman was electrocuted in village Choni Suleharian on Tuesday.

Reportedly, in village Mandianwala near Choni Suleharian Road in jurisdiction of Police Station Sadar a woman Mobeen wife of Sufyan was spreading washed clothes on roof of his home when wet clothes touched a liver electricity wire. Mobeen expired by electric shock on the spot.

Cattle lifter gang busted

Saddar police arrested a cattle lifter gang and recovered 24 stolen livestock from their hideouts.

According to police spokesperson here on Tuesday, a police team conducted raid at Chak 244-RB Waseeran and chak 249-RB Balochwala and arrested criminals Ihsan alias Sani (a proclaimed offender), Mazhar Iqbal s/o Allah Buksh of Khanewal,while four other members of the gang were still at large.

Police on the identification of criminals recovered 25 livestock including 14 cows and 12 buffalo from their hideouts.

The accused confessed various crimes during preliminary interrogation.

agriculturist visits UAF

A agriculture expert from the USA, Dr Dilbagh Singh, Tuesday visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and called on experts and discussed the areas of collaboration.

The visiting agriculturist said the UAF was one of the oldest and elite agricultural institutions that was taking numerous steps for uplift of the agriculture sector. He said that agriculture was the backbone of the Pakistan economy that was contributing 20 per cent to the agriculture sector.

Dean Agriculture UAF Dr Muhammad Aslam said that steps were afoot to ensure quality.

research work at the campus on a par with the international standards. He said that the UAF was the top ranking agricultural university in Pakistan. He said that per acre agriculture productivity in the country was very low compared with that in the developed countries.

Dr Dilbagh Singh also visited the Entomology Department, Plant Pathology, Botany departments and its lab.

Dean Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dean Agriculture Engineering Dr Allah Buksh, Dean Faculty of Science Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Jalal Arif, Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, Controller Dr Tahir Siddique, Dr Sajjadur Rehman, Dr Aslam Mirza, Dr Shahzad Basra, Dr Abdul Wahid, Dr Mansoor Sahi, Syed Qamar Bukhari and others were also present.