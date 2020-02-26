Share:

DADU - Scores of special persons observed a token hunger strike here on Tuesday to draw the government’s attention towards their plight. Putting forward their demands in front of media, the special persons said they wanted a quota in government jobs, stipends for themselves from the funds of Baitul Mal, Zakat and Usher and the provision of ration. The protestors namely Nazeer Ahmed, Altaf, Lala Khan, Ali Nawaz and others told The Nation that they had contacted DC office for the provision of ration, but they were not treated well by the clerk of the revenue department, who expelled them from the office.