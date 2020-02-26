ISLAMABAD - The tobacco growers have rejected the current rate fixed by the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) and tobacco companies for their crops, and demanded to increase rates according to cost of production.
The tobacco growers set up a protest campaign under the banner of Kashtkar Coordination Council at Aman Chowk in Swabi on Tuesday to record agitation against the existing rate, which according to them was tantamount to their economic murder.
The protesting farmers said the rate of tobacco has been fixed at Rs203 per kilogramme, which is too low as compared to expenses made on growing the crops. They said the country is witnessing an unprecedented wave of inflation recently and rates of everything are going high. In this situation, they said, the expenses on growing tobacco crops have also increased enormously.
The protesters demanded that the tobacco companies must also take steps for education, healthcare and other facilities for farmers and their children under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
They said they have no other source of income and damage to tobacco farming would mean damage to thousands of families of farmers associated with it.
The farmers demanded the PTB and tobacco companies to increase rates according to cost of production. They also warned to launch a province-wide protest movement if their demand was not accepted.
