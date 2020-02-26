Share:

Rahim Yar Khan/ sialkot-An under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday in Sadiqabad killing a woman and a minor.

Two other people also sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital.

According to details, an under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy load on the roof in Public Colony Sadiqabad, some 20 km from R Y Khan. Upon receiving information, a large number of rescue workers and rescue teams arrived on the spot. After four hours of rescue activities, 12-year-old Rahim and 16-year-old Rehan were pulled out and rushed to hospital with severe injuries. However, 40-year-old Shamim Bibi and 5-year-old Fariya died on the spot. Condition of Rahim and Rehan, who were shifted to the hospital, is stated to be critical. It is clear that the three-storey house in the Public Colony was under construction. Due to heavy construction equipment on the roof, the roof could not bear the burden and gave way. The building was completely destroyed.

Mentally-retarded man sets house, car on fire

A mentally-retarded man burnt his personal car and house and resorted to aerial firing and locked his family members in Sambrial the other day. Reportedly, a mentally-retarded man, Ali, a resident of Mohallah Maghrabi, behind Darbar Sattar Shah Sambrial, burnt his personal car and house and resorted to aerial firing.

When his family members tried to stop him he locked them in home. However, people of the area informed police and Rescue 1122. Police and Rescue teams reached the place of incident and arrested him. Police later shifted mentally-retarded Ali to Combined Military Hospital Sialkot. Rescue 1122 doused the fire. However, home appliances and valuables worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes.