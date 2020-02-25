Share:

rawalpindi - Two suspected dacoits were killed in an encounter with police outside Fauji Foundation Hospital (FFH) on GT Road, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

During the encounter, a cop of Dolphin Force also wounded, he added. The two deceased dacoits were identified as Tariq alias Ustad and Kabul Lal aka Abid, he added.

He said the suspects dacoits were involved in a series of street crime in the city.

According to him, a team of Dolphin Force was on routine patrolling near Ayub Park on GT Road when the cops spotted four suspects riding on two motorcycles coming from Katcheri side. The cops tried to stop the suspects, who instead of stopping, opened firing on cops of Dolphin Force.

He said the cops also retaliated and two suspects fell down from motorcycle. In the meanwhile, the other two dacoits again fired at police party but their own accomplices came into range of firing and got injured.

A cop of Dolphin Force also wounded, he said. In the meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and cordoned-off the area, he said.

Rescue 1122 moved the injured dacoits and the cops to hospital for medical treatment. However, the dacoits died in the hospital, the spokesman said. Police registered case against the gang of dacoits on multiple sections and began investigation, he said. Talking to The Nation, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Morgah Sub Inspector Raja Aizaz Azeem confirmed that dacoits were shot dead by their own accomplices during an exchange of fire. He said two others dacoits managed to escape from the scene. He said the gang of dacoits were involved in a series of crimes and were wanted to Rawalpindi police.

“As many as 17 cases had been registered against the dacoits in police stations Civil Lines, Naseerabad, Race Course, Waris Khan, City, RA Bazaar and Sadiqabad.”

On the other hand, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the Dolphin Force for targeting the notorious dacoits.