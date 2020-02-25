Share:

rawalpindi - A married woman committed suicide by swallowing rat killing pills apparently due to torture by husband at Dhoke Bawa, within limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, informed sources on Tuesday.

Police also rounded up two men on charges of raping a college student in Wah Cantt, they said.

According to sources, a woman, the mother of two children, ended her life by ingesting poisonous pills in Dhoke Baba near Gorakhpur in Adiala.

Her dead body was moved to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

A police officer told media that the woman committed suicide owing to domestic dispute and violence by her husband. However, her parents refused to register a case against the man, he said.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt police held two men on charges of sexually assaulting a female college student, informed sources. They added the accused were identified Nasir and Rizwan.

According to sources, the duo bundled the girl into a car and took her to a house where they raped her. The victim girl got registered a case against them with PS Wah Cannt. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas constituted a special team tasking it to nab the culprits.

The team under supervision of DSP Tahir Abbas Kazmi managed to arrest the accused and put behind the bars, they said. A case has been registered against them, sources said.