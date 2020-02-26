Share:

The Pakistani women cricket team is gaining momentum due to the efforts of the women in the team along with the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the federal government. Female cricket has been neglected for a long time in the country, with the same amount of resources and marketing not used for them along with any significant public and government attention. However, in the recent spell of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, the PCB is expecting the team to deliver a great performance as players have been encouraged due to the government and PCB’s efforts. Pakistan will play its first match on February 26 against West Indies.

Several emerging players have been selected in the squad in order to boost the morale of the players along with bringing in younger, more energetic, and talented players. Sana Mir has been left out of the squad due to her successive poor performance in the format, as confirmed by the Chief selector Urooj Mumtaz. This shows how the female cricket team at the moment is empty of politics that prevents new players from making it to the squad. The aim of any team should be to improve their performance collectively and win as a team regardless of individual performances.

The efforts of the female cricket team have also helped them gain recognition from the media and the masses who now look forward to female cricket. It will also be an encouragement for young girls who are restricted to particular professions and will also encourage parents to look beyond traditional career choices for their daughters. The performance of the team will also bring in several new domestic content consumers, and this can help in female cricket as big as male cricket in the country. At the same time, it will also help improve Pakistan’s international standing as a country that does not limit the female gender to stereotypes. Sport is an avenue the government needs to explore more in this regard.