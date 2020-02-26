Share:

Lahore - Chief Traffic Officer of Lahore has directed his force for giving priority to women and senior citizens at all traffic police offices, licenses branches and facilitation centres.

CTO Syed Hammad Abid on his supervisory visited to Manawan Police Line on Tuesday, asked the officials to ensure seating arrangement for the women and senior citizens. Supply of cold water to the visitors should also be maintained, directed the CTO. He also instructed his subordinates to deliver lectures on road safety and traffic rules before taking the driving tests.

CTO planted a sapling on this occasion so as to begin ‘Clean & Green’ campaign. He made it clear that crackdown on vehicles emitting smoke would continue.

One dead, three

injured in road mishap

A man died while three others sustained wounds when a rickshaw skidded off road near Government Hailey College.

Reportedly, handle of the rickshaw suddenly got jammed and the driver was also injured. Later, Rescuers identified the man died in the mishap was 35-year-old Ramzan, Driver Ashir and two passengers 40-year-old Waqas and 38-year-old Ilyas were being provided treatment, the rescuers said.