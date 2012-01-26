

BAHAWALPUR -Higher Education Commission Executive Director Dr Sohail H Naqvi has said that an all-out effort was being made to harmonise the country’s examination system with the international standard.

He expressed these views along with Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar while inaugurating the 6th Training Workshop organised jointly by the HEC and the National Testing Services here. The inaugural ceremony of the four-day workshop was largely attended by the faculty members of 10 universities of the Southern Punjab.

Addressing the participants, Dr Naqvi highlighted the significance of close collaboration among the universities. He added that the collaboration would not only help them resolve mutual issues but would also enhance mutual understanding to reap benefits from the international examination systems.

He further said that the faculty members who are being imparted training would be able to conduct such workshops in their respective institutions. The HEC had established a consortium of eight universities recently to make the prospects brighter for the development of social sciences and humanities. He observed that all the stakeholders would create linkages with professional organisations for the development of faculty and promotion of academic and research activities.

On the occasion, the IUB vice chancellor said that a training centre equipped with latest facilities would be established in the IUB for the national and international faculty development. Later, University of Gujrat VC Dr. Nizamuddin, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad VC Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and Bahauddin Zakariya University VC Dr Syed Khawaja Alqama also expressed their views.

HEC official and focal person of the workshop Murtaza Noor highlighted the aims and objectives of the activity and said that for improvement of the performance of teaching regarding the examination system, similar workshops are being organised throughout the county.