NEW YORK - Bruce Springsteen will launch a major tour of the United States and Europe in Atlanta, Georgia on March 18, 12 days after his latest album comes out, his official website said Tuesday. It will be the 62-year-old rock legend's first big outing with the E Street Band since 2009, and the first without beloved saxophonist Clarence Clemons, a big part of The Boss's sound, who died in June last year at the age of 69.