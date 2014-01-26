TEXAS: Rihanna to give Cara Delevingne a self-portrait as a sign of their friendship as Cara is one of her closest allies.’’ The 25-year-old singer has commissioned street artist Bambi to create a giant painting of her best friend as a present for the supermodel and her family. A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ‘’Rihanna wanted to show Cara how important their friendship is to her. It will be a gift for both her and her family. ‘’Bambi came up with the concept, which is inspired by Andy Warhol’s famous image of Debbie Harry, and Rihanna loves it.–EY
Rihanna to give Cara portrait
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus