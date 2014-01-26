TEXAS: Rihanna to give Cara Delevingne a self-portrait as a sign of their friendship as Cara is one of her closest allies.’’ The 25-year-old singer has commissioned street artist Bambi to create a giant painting of her best friend as a present for the supermodel and her family. A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ‘’Rihanna wanted to show Cara how important their friendship is to her. It will be a gift for both her and her family. ‘’Bambi came up with the concept, which is inspired by Andy Warhol’s famous image of Debbie Harry, and Rihanna loves it.–EY