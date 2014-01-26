ISLAMABAD (PR): Roots Ivy Olympiad 2014, a four-day international inter-college annual talent competition at Roots College International, DHA1 campus continued with the last set of competitions on the third day including the photo walk, sketch making, spelling bee, treasure hunt and battle of the bands. The judges were Sajid Haider, the Amna Jamal Shah. Ms. Rukhsana Murtaza, Muhammad Ali Khan and Alamadar Khan. The prizes were awarded to the winners.