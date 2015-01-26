SIALKOT

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif pledged the uplift and beautification of Sialkot city to make it a model district of the Punjab as it is globally significant with regard to trade, industries and exports.

He was addressing the party workers on Sunday after holding an open court at PML-N office situated on Paris Road. He said that as Sialkot deserved to be a model city now, the government was taking keen interest in its socio-economic development and beautification. He added that Sialkot would soon be made a model district by raising the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic facilities.

Mr Asif reviewed the pace of work at under-completion development projects in Sialkot. He added that the PML-N had “successfully put” the country on the path to success, economic and political stability by taking some very important decisions on the right time.

The government was implementing revolutionary steps to steer the country out of persisting energy crisis. It would tackle the internal and external issues in the larger national interests, he said.

Rs25m issued for uplift of Christians’ areas: The Punjab government has released Rs25 million special funds for the uplift of the Christians’ colonies with timely completion of development schemes in such areas of Sialkot district, an official said.

The funds will also be spent on the construction of boundary walls of 12 churches. Minorities MPA Zulfiqar Ghauri disclosed this while addressing a gathering. He said that the Christians had been enjoying complete religious freedom in the country and the government was making an all-out effort to ensure the provision and protection of their basic rights.

The MPA said that the Christians were also playing pivotal role in national development, prosperity, establishing durable peace, promotion of inter-faith harmony and curbing the menace of terrorism. He added that every religion gives the lessons of peace, unity, respect of every religion, tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

GANG BUSTED: Police have busted a gang involved in fake currency notes business and arrested its four members including Zeeshan alias Shani, Pervaiz, Babar Rawal and Iqra Bibi.

According to senior police officials, the accused were indulged in making fake notes of national and foreign currencies besides spreading and using such notes in the local markets. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against them.