LAHORE: Spokesman Punjab government Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri has said that elimination of child labor and provision of free education to the children of brick kiln workers is mission of the present government.

He said that Punjab government will ensure implementation on Prohibition of Child Labor at Brick Kilns Ordinance 2016 and the education to the children of brick kiln laborers will be ensured in government schools during next three months.

He advised brick kiln owners that being a patriotic Pakistanis, they should help Punjab government in uplifting the living standard of brick kiln workers through education and eliminating child labor instead of going to strike. Zaeem Qadri said that there is no justification of strike as Punjab government had already taken the Brick Kilns Owners Association into confidence in formulating this Ordinance. He said that around five hundred cases of child labor were reported during checking of 2517 brick kilns since issuance of this Ordinance and FIRs have been registered against 498 brick kiln owners, while 472 brick kiln owners were arrested and 201 brick kilns have been sealed so far.

He expressed these views while talking to media during a press conference. Secretary Labor & Human Resource Department Ali Sarfraz was present at this occasion. Zaeem Qadri said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to carry out indiscriminate action for eliminating the menace of child labor at all brick kilns throughout the province and no leniency should be shown to anyone. Teams comprising DCOs, DPOs, Assistants Commissioners and other members of the institutions are checking brick kilns daily and on violation, strict legal action is being taken against the owners of brick kilns. Zaeem Qadri said that under the ordinance, sealing of brick kiln, fine of 50 thousands to five lakh rupees and six months imprisonment can be awarded.

He told that Labor & Human Resource Department has set up Help line 0800-55444 for registering complaints of child labor at brick kiln and strict action is being taken. He said that any citizen can register complaint about child labor against brick kilns. Zaeem Qadri said that Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced special package for children of kiln labors for enrollment in schools under which free education, books, notebooks, uniform and stipend of one thousand rupees per month per child will be given while rupees two thousands will be given to the parents from next academic session.

He said that a law of prohibiting six months’ salary in advance and contract job in writing at brick kilns has been introduced. He said that the number of children aging five years to 14 years not going to schools was 23642 at 6090 brick kilns, out of which, 22368 children have been provided admission in the schools nearest to kilns by Labor Department with the cooperation of Literacy, School Education, Local Government and other institutions. He said that the kiln laborers and owners had been informed about the ordinance prohibiting child labor at brick kilns through advertisements and seminars. He said that after success of this campaign, its scope will be extended to the domestic employees and the children working at other places.