LOS ANGELES:- Andrew Garfield is confused why his movie ‘Silence’ was snubbed at the Oscars but believes the film - which was directed by Martin Scorsese - ‘’will last beyond’’ the awards season. The drama film - which stars Garfield as one of two priests who travel to Japan in search of their mentor - only received one nod for Best Cinematography when the 89th Academy Award nominations were revealed on Tuesday but Garfield believes the film ‘’will last beyond’’ the awards season. He said: ‘’Silence is a masterpiece that Scorsese made. I think it’s a film that will last time beyond this awards season.

Scorsese is the high priest of cinema and he’s made something that’s transcended conversations ... he’s telling a story that is so deeply profound and so thought-provoking and heart-provoking, that it stays with you long after.