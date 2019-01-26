Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Health Ministry (NHS) is taking all measures to improve the immunization system in the country, said health minister on Friday.

This was stated by the federal Minister for Health Aamer Mehmod Kiyani in a meeting with a high level mission of Centre for Disease Control (CDC). The meeting discussed about capacity needs for routine immunization at the country level. The statement issued said that the federal minister, while sharing the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, said that strengthening the health system with a specific focus on preventive and primary health measures is the priority area of the Government. In this regard, Government is making all efforts to improve the immunization system and service delivery for increasing coverage and reaching all eligible children. “We believe that strengthening immunization system of the country is a step that will take us towards achieving universal health coverage goal”, opined the Minister during sharing his remarks.

The mission was on a visit to Pakistan from January 21-24, 2019. During the visit, the mission met officials from the Government of Pakistan, the EPI Program, WHO, UNICEF and relevant US mission stakeholders to conduct a landscape analysis of in-country partners and Government of Pakistan to determine what additional technical support could be offered and the specific focus of such support.

The mission members include Dr William Schluter; Director Global Immunization Division, CDC, Virginia Swezy; Deputy Director, CDC and Ahmed Liban; Country director, CDC Pakistan

The mission intended to assess need in the planning and implementation of routine immunization activities. Pakistan is one of the 6 priority countries for the M&RI collaboration and CDC has resolved to provide in-country technical support to EPI. The aim of the mission includes subsequent implementation of a Centre for Disease Control technical assistance plan that will help achieve EPI’s goals of increased coverage and improved quality of RI programs in Pakistan.