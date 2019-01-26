Share:

The Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s government for its proposed plan to abolish the district tier of the local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a statement issued from party ‘s office on Saturday, he said the government had introduced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act to delegate powers to the grassroots, but now it was going to abolish the district tier.

Aftab Sherpao said that abolishing the district tier would be a violation of the Article 32, 37(5) and 140-A of the Constitution. He said the proposed abolition would be detrimental to the democratic system.

He said the powers that had been devolved to the district would be transferred to the province which was already overburdened after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. QWP leader said that under the proposed two-tier LG system with tehsil and village councils the powers of the district council would go to the deputy commissioner who would not be accountable to the tehsil nazim.

Sherpao said it was hallmark of the PTI government that abolished laws after introducing them. He said the PTI rulers had claimed they would replicate the KP local government system in other provinces, but now they were making drastic changes to it.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ehtesab Commission was abolished despite the fact that millions of rupees were spent on its establishment.