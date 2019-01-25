Share:

SIALKOT-The district administration has completed the registration of as many as 12,581 farmers, out of total 24,250 eligible farmers, for the issuance of Kissan Cards by the Punjab government.

According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, Punjab government will issue special Kissan Cards to as many as 24,250 eligible farmers in Sialkot district, and 12,581 farmers have been registered, almost 51 percent, by the district administration.

While presiding over a meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee Sialkot held here, the DC said that the Punjab government has issued soft term agricultural loans (worth Rs48 million) to 771 small farmers in the district for Rabi Crops 2018-2019 here.

During the meeting, the DC directed the officials concerned of the agriculture department to give maximum motivation to the local farmers and growers about "High Efficiency Irrigation System"( HEIS), enabling the farmers to get maximum benefits of this HEIS by promoting drip-farming as the Punjab government offers 60 percent subsidy to the farmers on drip-farming.

The meeting was told that an official target of many as 350 acres of land has been fixed by the Punjab government for the promotion of High Efficiency Irrigation System (HEIS), out of which the Punjab government has provided upgraded farm facilities, worth Rs10 million, to local farmers owning about 161 acres of land.