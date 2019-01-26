Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is currently visiting Jordan met heads of Royal Naval and Royal Air Forces and exchanged views on matters of mutual interests including defence and naval partnerships.

According to Spokesperson, the meeting also deliberated upon bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and enhancing technical manpower.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s role and firm resolve in war against terrorism. He also underscored the efforts of Pakistan Navy against terrorism, Counter Piracy Operations and Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) initiative.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the forthcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 being hosted by Pakistan Navy in February 2019 at Karachi.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi further discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation between both the navies in field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise.

The Jordanian Royal Naval and Air Chiefs appreciated the role played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security in the region.

Earlier, the Naval Chief also called on Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity. Upon arrival at Royal Jordanian Air Force Headquarters, a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest and defence ties. Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity acknowledged brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan, strong defence foundations and lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the maritime domain.

It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand bilateral relations between the two countries and Defence collaboration between the Armed Forces.