Share:

New Jersey-Ashley Tisdaleis is back with another taste from her forthcoming album, Symptoms. And it’s the taste of sweet, sweet pop. Produced by Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann, "Love Me & Let Me Go" is lifted from the actress and singer’s forthcoming third album, the follow-up to 2009's Guilty Pleasure.

On it, the High School Musical alum sings: “Thank you for the bad times and the land mines/And them feelings that came like a landslide/Talkin' down my mind each night/Thank you for the dark days and the tidal waves/Making real life feel so sideways/ Reeling in the wild, wild ride.” It’s the second song lifted from Symptoms, following November’s “Voices In My Head.” Tisdale's label Big Noise has yet to announce a release date for the LP. Stream "Love Me & Let Me Go" below.