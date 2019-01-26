Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government, amid huge demand of Harnai wool from local and international textile markets, has in principle decided to restore the one and only facility involving significant economic activity.

Talking to APP, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government Bushra Rind said on Friday that the provincial assembly had passed a resolution to restore the mill whereas the bill would be tabled in the cabinet’s next meeting for the allocation of funds to make it functional.

The facility which was closed down in 2006 due to corruption and mismanagement had almost ten thousand employees and was producing high quality lamb’s wool products having potential customers form with in country and abroad.

Bushra said, “The provincial assets and other resources would not be allowed to go waste and these would be utilized for the progress and prosperity of the people under proper planning.”

The mill established in 1953 remained identity of the province for its unique and quality woolen stuff and its restoration was a must as the area was capable to produce high quality wool in abundance and help empower underprivileged locals economically.

“Its restoration will help create employment opportunities for the locals and entire province will benefit from its associated gains,” she added.

Member of the National Assembly, Sardar Israr Khan Tareen said, “I have directed the concerned department to take steps for immediate implementation of this resolution and matters relating to the federal government should be taken up immediately to ensure early rehabilitation of the facility.”

He said that the every effort will be made to start this project again at any cost. Tareen said the mill was an asset of the province and any effort of its shifting to other location from Harnai will not be tolerated.

He claimed that the bribe and commission culture, which prevailed between government officials and contractors in the past, has been abolished in the province. He said in case of failure of restoration of the facility the building is proposed to be used as a university or cadet college, only option accepted by the public.

Meanwhile, the residents of Harnai have urged the investors to own the woolen mill of Harnai and assured their full cooperation to make it a successful business entity.

The local also expressed their gratitude over the provincial government’s decisions and initiatives to restore the historical mill of the country and said that the stoppage of shifting its machinery and starting the mill afresh was commendable.