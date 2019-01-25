Share:

New York:-Bohemian Rhapsody has been removed as a nominee for a major LGBT award show, following new accusations of assault against director Bryan Singer. The allegations were the result of a year-long investigation by US magazine The Atlantic, and included claims that the director had sex with underage men. He denies the allegations, saying they are a "homophobic slur" against him. But Glaad said it would not honour his latest film, saying "survivors of sexual assault should be put first".