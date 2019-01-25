Share:

HAFIZABAD-A minor boy was killed on the spot while four others including a woman sustained critical burns when roof and walls of a house collapsed following an explosion caused by gas leakage. The incident occurred in Mohallah Gulzarpura Hafizabad early this morning.

According to rescue sources, all the family members were asleep in a room of their house. Early in the morning, Shahnaz Bibi ignited a match stick to prepare breakfast when all of a sudden an explosion occurred due to gas leakage. As a result, the house caved in over them, leaving 12-year-old Asad Khalid, Adul Rehman, Ali Haider and Hanzala and Shahnaz Bibi buried under the debris. The Rescue-1122 squad rushed to the spot and pulled out them from under the debris but Asad Khalid died before any medical aid could be made available to him while all four other members of the family sustained serious burns and injuries and were shifted to the Trauma Centre Hafizabad. Later due to their critical condition, they were referred to Jinnah Hospital Lahore where they are struggling for life.

ASI DIES OF CARDIAC ARREST

ASI Ijaz Ahmad Ranjha died due to a cardiac arrest while performing duty at Pindi Bhattian Saddr police station here on Friday.

He was resident of Khanqah Dogran District Sheikhupura. He left behind a widow and four sons. He served the police department for thirty years. He was laid to rest in Khanqah Dogran. The funeral was attended by large number of police officers, COPs and citizens. The DPO Hafizabad Sajid Kayani has condoled his untimely death and appreciated his meritorious services during his posting in the district. He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and assured them of financial assistance according to police rules.