LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that effective steps should be taken for protection of lives and properties of people as well as eradication of crime from the society.

In this regard, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has been issued necessary directions.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the chief minister said that protection of lives and properties of the citizens is an important responsibility of the state and added that practical steps should be taken in this regard. He said that officers showing negligence towards their duties will be held accountable and the ones showing good performance will be encouraged.

The chief minister told the regional and district police officers that eradication of crime should be ensured and police should fulfill its responsibilities without considering any pressure from any side. He said that police should gently treat the citizens who take their grievances to police stations. Police should improve its overall attitude and people should witness a conspicuous change in the culture of police stations, he said.

The chief minister said that details of the special campaign launched for arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes should be provided regularly and a solid strategy should be implemented for eradication of crimes like robberies and murders. Meetings regarding law and order should be regularly held at the level of divisions and districts, he said. He said that police will have to show results for protection of life and property of the citizens and added that all possible steps should be taken in this regard. Rule of law will be ensured at every cost in the province, he added.

LAWYERS CALL ON CM

A delegation of lawyers from the Sargodha Bar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here on Friday. Provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi and Rai Taimoor Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

Buzdar told the media on this occasion that services of lawyers’ community for promoting democracy in the country are commendable. Lawyers have played a prominent role for the supremacy of the constitution. He said that lawyers had made an unprecedented struggle for the restoration of independent judiciary and role of lawyers’ community for providing justice to the common man is significant. He said that services of lawyers’ community cannot be forgotten. Usman Buzdar said that he himself remained a lawyer and is fully aware of the problems of lawyers’ community. Steps are being taken by the PTI government for solving the problems of lawyers’ community and their issued will be resolved on priority basis, concluded the Chief Minister.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, automatic wheelchair has been provided to a disabled person. Spokesman to CM Punjab, Dr. Shahbaz Gill stated that a disabled youth expressed the desire of automatic wheelchair through a video message on social media. On this, Chief Minister Punjab directed the Chairman Baitul Maal Aun Abbas for arranging automatic wheelchair for the disabled person. Chairman Bait ul Maal delivered the wheelchair to the disabled youth on the same day. Disabled youth Zahid has thanked the Chief Minister for arranging wheelchair for him. It is worth mentioning that the same youth Zahid had also requested the automatic wheelchair to former Chief Minister but that was badly neglected then.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF GIRLS’ ABDUCTION

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired by ARY News about non-recovery of three abducted girls in Faisalabad and has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad. He has directed that immediate action should be taken to recover the girls and bereaved family should be provided all possible help. He has also directed to provide the details of steps taken for the recovery of the girls.

DEATH IN POLICE CUSTODY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a person namely Arshad Iqbal in Gujrat police custody and sought a report from IG Police. He has directed to investigate the matter adding that action should be initiated against the responsible persons. Meanwhile, DPO Gujrat has suspended the SHO PS Kukrali and investigation has been started as well.

MPS LISTEN TO CITIZENS

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimur Bhatti and Assembly Members Mohiuddin Khosa and Ahmed Ali Dreshak listened to the problems of the citizens at Chief Minister’s Office. They individually met with the visiting people and directed the concerned officials for immediate action. Talking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Niazi said that solving the genuine problems of the citizens is an important priority of the PTI government. Sports Minister Rai Taimur Bhatti, while talking to citizens, said that we have come into power to solve the problems of the people and government wants to give relief to them.