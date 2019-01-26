Share:

ISLAMABAD - The high ups at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have failed to implement findings of the Wafaqi Mohtasib in different cases leading to wastage of resources and inconvenience for the residents. According to the sources, dozens of such findings are pending implementation at different sections of the Authority with the officers concerned not bothering to the inconvenience being caused to the complainants. It is to mention here that the complainants had approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib office after having failed in resolving their issues at the CDA and got favourable recommendations but the CDA officials again don’t look serious in resolving their issues. They have already ignored repeated requests by the CDA high ups from time to time and the Wafaqi Mohtasib in this regard, according to the sources. The Wafaqi Mohtasib secretariat has again approached the CDA on the issue of non-implementation and subsequently Secretary CDA Board has asked all the concerned to expedite implementation of such cases. “It has been observed with great concern that complaints are being received consecutively in the office of Chairman CDA, complaining non-compliance by the CDA formations on findings/recommendations of Wafaqi Mohtasib. The officers/officials of CDA are neither appearing before the Senior Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib nor implementing the given findings. No formal appeals are being filed in the cases where the findings are considered not maintainable under the prevailing rules and policy, at the appellate forum,” said a letter written to the concerned CDA directorates.

Earlier too, the officers were asked either to implement the recommendations in letter and spirit and then dispose of the matter under intimation to the Wafaqi Mohtasib or exercise the right to appeal at the appellate forum after obtaining legal opinion of the Law Wing. However, the negligence and non-appearance at the forums is something offensive and liable to be treated under relevant rules, on case to case basis, the letter added. It is to mention here that the formations have already been provided the list of the cases duly decided by the Wafaqi Mohtasib. According to a report, until September 2018, there were 52 and 62 complaints pending implementation at the Engineering and Estate Wing of CDA respectively. Majority of the complainants are individuals and the grievances pertain to the Engineering, Estate, Planning, Design and Administration Wing. Few of the complaints pertain to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. The documents revealed that 52 complaints are pending implementation at the Engineering Wing, 62 at the Estate Wing, 12 at the Planning and Design Wing and 11 at the Administration Wing since months. Four such cases pertain to the MCI making it a total of 137 cases. The complaints reflect only a friction of the grievances the residents have been facing at the hands of the officials of the Authority, as a large number of aggrieved residents may not have approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib for redressal of their grievances.