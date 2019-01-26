Share:

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 available for pre-order

LAHORE (PR): Huawei has begun this year by reimagining its bestselling Y Series and announcing pre-orders for the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019. The much-awaited device, builds on the flagship attributes of its predecessor HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 that became a category leader at its debut. This year’s variant is fully loaded with cutting-edge technology all through its design, display, speed and camera. It promises a complete flagship experience that outdoes all other entry-level smartphones on the market.

Heralding the launch of its bestselling Y Series, Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG said: “The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is built to capture the hearts and minds of people. Last year, we received a phenomenal response for the HUAWEI Y Series since it became the bestseller in its price segment. This year, we hope to set new records by promising a fully reimagined experience.”

Google releases most popular Pak YouTube Ads of 2018

KARACHI (PR): Google has released its YouTube Ads Leaderboard for Pakistan for the year 2018. This list represents the top 10 ads and branded content people chose to watch on YouTube through a combination of popularity and promotion.

According to an Ipsos research, YouTube is the number one online video streaming platform among millennials in Pakistan with it reaching 80 percent of online millennials residing in metro cities in Pakistan.

According to another research by Kantar TNS, 73 percent of online Pakistanis watch YouTube every month.

CRI Group to organise Anti-Corruption Summit

LAHORE (PR): CRI Group will hold 3rd Anti-Bribery & Anti-Corruption Summit on January 29, 2019 at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The one day event will bring together likeminded anti-corruption and anti-bribery experts from across the world in a forum designed to address the ever-changing complex world of compliance regulations.

Event will be attended by large number of people from corporate sector while dignitaries from government institutions will also join the forum to share their knowledge and expertise with the participants. DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi will be giving presentation regarding anti-corruption and anti-bribery regulations.

Zafar Anjum, CEO of CRI Group, says that goal for the Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption Summit is to provide an impactful program that enables business sectors to gain invaluable training in the distinct areas of due diligence, internal controls and compliance issues.

Metro Cash & Carry wins award

KARACHI (PR): At a ceremony organised by Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), in Karachi, MCCPK got recognized for the work done towards gender equality and empowerment of women. METRO Cash & Carry won the award for ‘Leadership & Strategy’ - Women Empowerment Award 2018. The recognition is for the work done towards gender equality and empowerment of women.

The award was judged by an independent jury who vetted the performance of the companies from different angles and awarded the best performers in overall and in five other categories.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of CEOs, HR executives and corporate professionals from different OICCI member companies, as well as diplomats and other distinguished guests.

Haier brand seminar breaks new ground

LAHORE (PR): Haier Brand Seminar 2019, the premier event of the year for brand Haier, is being held to celebrate Haier’s phenomenal success both on a global scale and here in Pakistan as the #1 choice of home appliances for discerning consumers.

This year’s theme “Transformation, Upgrading, Winning” recognizes that the internet and its application has wrought revolutionary changes in all aspect of human life. To meet the needs of the changing world Haier has implemented a new strategy to stay on top, and continue to lead the world by building a bright future for itself, its customers, its partners and its employees in the IoT (internet of things) era.

Haier’s pioneering IoT era management, manufacturing and marketing philosophy has completely transformed the company and the brand putting all stake holders in Haier’s global family in a ‘win win’ position.

InspecTest celebrates its achievements

LAHORE (PR): InspecTest, a certified and accredited company with presence across Pakistan, recently held its annual day to celebrate the achievements of both the organization and its employees.

In a competitive landscape that has traditionally been dominated by well-established global players, InspecTest was established with the aim of offering a wide spectrum of services to its clients at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity, utilizing its skilled, qualified indigenous human capital and state of the art inspection equipment.

During the event, the organization celebrated 20 years of operationsand unveiled their new logo. Long Service Awards were distributed to eligible employees as part of the festivities that ended with a dinner.

Talking about the occasion, Ijaz Ali Khan, Director InspecTest, said, “The success is only made possible through the hard work and dedication of InspecTest team, which continues to face challenges and strives to achieve excellence in its endeavours. This occasion is a chance for us to celebrate what we have achieved together and to look forward to continuing our success in the years ahead.”

Horticulture Expo 2019 held

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Horticulture Expo 2019, organised by Government of Punjab, was held at the Lahore Expo Center on the 21st and 22nd of January 2019. The event consisted of more than 100 exhibits by agriculture technology and input providers, fruit and vegetable processors, wholesalers, retailers, exporters and various government and non-government organizations. Over 25,000 visitors attended this edition of the expo, including foreign delegates and prospective buyers from 30 countries.