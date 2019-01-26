Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday directed all departments to ensure early resolution of complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review progress on status of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal. Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary asked all departments to extend full cooperation for timely and speedy disposal of complaints.

He mentioned that Pakistan Citizen Portal would go a long way in improving governance as it not only helps resolve people’s problems but it is also a source to know about public opinion. He added that he would regularly review progress in this regard.

Implementation and Coordination Secretary Masood Mukhtar briefed the meeting that focal persons had been appointed in all the provincial departments as well as in offices of deputy commissioners. He said that resolution of complaints is monitored on a daily basis. He added that Punjab has managed to resolve about 136,000 out of 255,000 total received complaints.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Implementation and Coordination, Director General of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and officials concerned.