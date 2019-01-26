Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has strongly condemned the arrest of noted American journalist Marzieh Hashemi and said this is not the first incident of the violation of basic human rights of people by the US administration.

According to details, Civil Progressive Alliance held a protest demo against the arrest of Marzieh outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Friday that was attended by a large number of rights activists and civil society members.

Addressing the demo, Dr Fowzia said that maltreatment of Marzieh is not the first incident of the violation of basic human rights in the US by their administration. He said the Aafia Movement has been raising voice since 2003 against this shameful violation of women’s rights. She said Aafia Siddiqui is not the only woman who is braving the violation of her basic rights but there are many other women who are also suffering in the West because of this menace. She regretted that according to media reports, the America n FBI kept 60-year Marzieh in illegal captivity for 10 days and forcibly removed her scarf and gave her pork to eat and disgraced her in the name of strip searching. Dr Aafia Siddiqui has also been braving such shameful treatment since 2003. Five months ago, Dr Aafia during a meeting with Pakistani Consul General Ayesha Farooqui had complained about this violation of her basic human rights and appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for help.

Dr Fowzia said the Aafia Movement strongly condemns the maltreatment of Marzieh and violation of human and religious rights of other people, especially women.

She said the Muslims face this maltreatment in the Europe and America because the rulers of the Muslim countries are coward and apathetic.

However, a large number of people raising banners and placards attended the demo.