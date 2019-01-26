Share:

World number one Novak Djokovic is set to meet Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Australian Open final after demolishing Lucas Pouille is straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 6-2, at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

While the French 28th seed came into the semi-final match-up riding high after impressive victories over Borna Coric and Milos Raonic, the baseline fire power of the 14-time Grand Slam champion was too much for Pouille to deal with.

"It's definitely one of the best matches I ever had on this court," Djokovic said after the match. "Everything worked the way I imagined, and even more so."

"Tough one for Lucas, but he had a great tournament. He definitely has the quality to be a top-10 player. It was his first semi-final, and the occasion is different, there's more weight in the match. He's going to get more of these types of matches in the late stages of Grand Slams."

Now in the hunt for a record seventh Australian Open title, the Serbian has had a big change of fortune since being bailed out of last year's tournament in the fourth round by Hyeon Chung.

Suffering from an elbow injury, Djokovic was immediately forced to undertake surgery after the loss. But since that time the 31-year-old has came back with a vengeance, reclaiming the number one spot after taking out the 2018 Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles.

"It was highly unlikely 12 months ago that I would be where I am today a year later," he said. "I've said before that I always had belief in myself, and self-belief always prevails. There was always part of me, and still is, that believed that I can play this way. "

"That's the key -- always relying on your qualities and trusting the process will turn out the way you want it to." Djokovic will now take on 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's Australian Open final.