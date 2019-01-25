Share:

HAFIZABAD-The Kassesay Police have arrested a notorious drug-peddler and have recovered 1040 grams heroin from his possession. According to police source, the drug-peddler Ibrar alias Ibrari, son of Umar Hayat, a resident of Khidday was on way to sell the contraband in the nearby town when the police intercepted him near Hazari Bridge. During search, the police recovered huge quantity of heroin from his possession. A case has been registered against him accordingly an he has been put behind bars.