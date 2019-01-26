Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved revised Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication at a cost of $986.29 million.

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

ECNEC considered and approved revised Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication at a cost of USD 986.29 million. The plan envisages to end polio cases through Supplemental Immunization Activities (SIAs) across the country and undertaking environmental surveillance to completely curb polio virus transmission. Polio was declared as a national public health emergency in 2011 and yearly National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for Polio Eradication is accordingly being implemented under direct guidance and oversight of the National Task Force (NTF) for Polio Eradication.

ECNEC discussed and approved project regarding Feasibility Study and Dualisation of Mardan-Swabi Road (42km) at a total cost of Rs 9,550 million. The project envisages dualization/improvement of existing 42km long Mardan-Swabi Road to a dual carriageway road, each carriageway having 7.3m width. The scope of work includes construction of 14 new bridges, improvement of 8 existing bridges, underpass, 75 new culverts besides having other features.

ECNEC also discussed the Nai Gaj Dam Project at length. The Committee after detailed deliberations decided to seek additional technical inputs on the project from the Government of Sindh so that an informed decision could be taken at the next meeting.