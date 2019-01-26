Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday has alleged Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar of vandalism in the metropolis.

While talking to media persons, Sattar complained if Bani Gala land can be regularized then why not other buildings. He told that their security has been minimized.

"If Bani Gala can be regularised then others buildings can be as well," Sattar added.

Sattar said, “10,000 houses and shops have been razed and now the court has given an order that everything should be demolished.”

The leader also lauded statement of Saeed Ghani about resigning instead of demolishing buildings and said that he waiting when Khalid Maqbool will give such remarks.

He added, "I welcome Saeed Ghani's statement regarding his resignation than have buildings be demolished. We are waiting for Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Waseem Akhtar to say the same."

Moreover, he said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf used to boast before the elections they had an economic plan ready. If they wanted to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), why didn’t they go in August?”

“Delay in funding from countries led to a delay in investment. Now traders are being threatened with crocodile tears,” he added.

Sattar added the government is still not clear about IMF.