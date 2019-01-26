Share:

ISLAMABAD: The gold imports into the country decreased by 24.79 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year against the imports of corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The country imported gold worth $8.754 million during July-December (2018-19) against the imports of $11.640 million in July-December (2017-18), showing growth of 24.79 percent, the PBS data revealed. In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 225 kilogrames of gold during the period under review against the imports of 288 kilograms last year, showing negative growth of 21.88 percent.–APP