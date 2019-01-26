• Unprecedented Liberalization of Visa Regime
• Opening up to the World
• 175 countries for E-Visa
• Visa on arrival for 50 countries ( earlier they were 24)
• IATA approved Tour Operators will be allowed to bring tourist groups to Pakistan
• Canadian and British passport holders Sikhs will be allowed to avail this facility
• Business Visa from 68 countries to 96 countries (Business documented would be needed)
• Work Visa: Pak Missions will issue visas on recommendation of BOI
• Family Visit: 5 years Multiple Entry Visa in 7-10 working days
• Pak Missions will be allowed to grant 5 years validity and one year stay (Multiple) entry visa to foreigners of Pak origin and their spouses
• Diplomatic Visa: Tenure of diplomatic /official assignment
• Tablighi visa: 45 days
• Missionary visa: 01 year
• House Aide Visa
• Student Visa: 02 Years
• Free movement of foreigners in open cantonment
• Close cantonments will retain prohibited status
• Visible signboard to be installed at restricted areas instead of whole district or tehsil
• Border crossing will be open/non-restricted
• AJK & GB to be non-restricted
• Revised list of restricted /prohibited areas
Visa fees being rationalised