• Unprecedented Liberalization of Visa Regime

• Opening up to the World

• 175 countries for E-Visa

• Visa on arrival for 50 countries ( earlier they were 24)

• IATA approved Tour Operators will be allowed to bring tourist groups to Pakistan

• Canadian and British passport holders Sikhs will be allowed to avail this facility

• Business Visa from 68 countries to 96 countries (Business documented would be needed)

• Work Visa: Pak Missions will issue visas on recommendation of BOI

• Family Visit: 5 years Multiple Entry Visa in 7-10 working days

• Pak Missions will be allowed to grant 5 years validity and one year stay (Multiple) entry visa to foreigners of Pak origin and their spouses

• Diplomatic Visa: Tenure of diplomatic /official assignment

• Tablighi visa: 45 days

• Missionary visa: 01 year

• House Aide Visa

• Student Visa: 02 Years

• Free movement of foreigners in open cantonment

• Close cantonments will retain prohibited status

• Visible signboard to be installed at restricted areas instead of whole district or tehsil

• Border crossing will be open/non-restricted

• AJK & GB to be non-restricted

• Revised list of restricted /prohibited areas

Visa fees being rationalised