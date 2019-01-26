 

•     Unprecedented Liberalization of Visa Regime

•     Opening up to the World

•     175 countries for E-Visa

•     Visa on arrival for 50 countries ( earlier they were 24)

•     IATA approved Tour Operators will be allowed to bring tourist groups to Pakistan

•     Canadian and British passport holders Sikhs will be allowed to avail this facility

•     Business Visa from 68 countries to 96 countries (Business documented would be needed)

•     Work Visa: Pak Missions will issue visas on recommendation of BOI

•        Family Visit: 5 years Multiple Entry Visa in 7-10 working days

•     Pak Missions will be allowed to grant 5 years validity and one year stay (Multiple) entry visa to foreigners of Pak origin and their spouses

•     Diplomatic Visa: Tenure of diplomatic /official assignment

•     Tablighi visa: 45 days

•     Missionary visa: 01 year

•     House Aide Visa

•     Student Visa: 02 Years

•     Free movement of foreigners in open cantonment

•     Close cantonments will retain prohibited status

•     Visible signboard to be installed at restricted areas instead of whole district or tehsil

•     Border crossing will be open/non-restricted

•     AJK & GB to be non-restricted

•     Revised list of restricted /prohibited areas

 

Visa fees being rationalised

 