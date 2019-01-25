Share:

MULTAN-Participants of a stakeholders’ meeting to boost cotton production in 2019 agreed on Friday to develop a comprehensive strategy for supplying quality seed to the farmers besides taking legal action against companies providing substandard seed.

The meeting was held here at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) with the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali in the chair. Director General Federal Seed Certification and Registration Masood Qureshi, Director Cotton Research Station Dr Sagheer Ahmad, Chairman PCRB Sohail Mahmood, Dr Zahid Mahmood and other experts attended the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Asif Ali suggested that all the seed producing companies should be licensed and efforts should be made to bring them on par with international standard. He added that the companies failing to fulfil the required parameters should be stripped of their license and a legal action should be taken against them while keeping in view importance of cotton crop for national economy.

The participants of the meeting agreed on a suggestion regarding bringing public and private sectors together on one platform for boosting cotton crop. Some participants of the meeting suggested that the minimum support price of cotton should be fixed at Rs4,000. Other issues like plant breeder and farmers’ rights were also discussed on this occasion.