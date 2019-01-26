Share:

ISLAMABAD - Industrial Area Zone police have busted a five-member gang of dacoits involved in more than 30 dacoities in the area along with murder of a trader and firing on Eagle Squad of Islamabad police, according to the officials. Addressing a press conference here on Friday at Rescue-15 office, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that the Inspector General of Police Islamabad had directed all police officials for high vigilance against criminal elements in their respective areas and effective crackdown against them.

He said special teams were constituted to trace those involved in crime of serious nature in the area. These teams succeeded to bust a gang of dacoits hailing from Afghanistan, the SSP told the media. They have been identified as Javed son of Shireen Agha; Muhammad Zada alias Mazare son of Sahibzada; Habib alias Javed son f Jannat Gul; Zahir Shah son of Abdullah Khan and Khalid son of Said Gul.

The police also recovered four bikes, four pistols, 100 rounds, one dagger and five mobile phones from them, the SSP said further.

He said during the preliminary investigation, they confessed to having murdered Ahmed Bux while he was going back from Sabzi Mandi. They also admitted to an encounter with Eagle Squad of Islamabad police and of opening fire on the personnel.

Moreover, they also told the police about their involvement in more than 30 dacoity incidents in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station and other areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Tarnol and Golra. The SSP said that these criminals had been at large because they fled to Afghanistan after committing crimes in the twin cities and returned after disbursing the looted amount, said the SSP. He said that the police was looking for these criminals and finally succeeded to nab them. He said that police officers are working hard to eliminate crime from the area.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Industrial Area Zone police under the guidance of woman police officer to combat crime and hoped more success in future. SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer was also present on the occasion. SSP Islamabad also appreciated the overall performance of police teams of Industrial Area Zone police and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.

He said the name of personnel in these teams would be forwarded to Inspector General of Police with recommendation of special prizes to them.